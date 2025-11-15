Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Macau FIA FR World Cup: Slater takes commanding win in qualifying race

Slater dominated the FIA FR World Cup qualifying race in Macao, grabbing the lead at the start and controlling every lap to secure pole for Sunday’s main event
  • Mari Boya charged from sixth to second in a clean, incident-free Macau qualifying race, while Théophile Naël recovered to take third after losing the lead at lights out

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

15 Nov 2025
Macau FIA FR World Cup: Slater takes commanding win in qualifying race
Macau FIA FR World Cup: Slater takes commanding win in qualifying race
Freddie Slater of SJM Theodore Prema Racing takes pole during the FIA FR World Cup qualifying race at the Macau Grand Prix – Photo courtesy of the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

15 Nov 2025

Freddie Slater made his intentions clear for the Macau Grand Prix weekend with a dominant victory in the FIA FR World Cup qualifying race, mastering the start and controlling all ten laps around the Guia Circuit. Starting second, the Briton launched perfectly and swept past pole-sitter Théophile Naël before the pack reached Lisboa, immediately opening a gap that set the tone for the afternoon.

[See more: Olivieri survives wild opening lap to win chaotic Macau F4 qualification race]

Behind him, Evan Giltaire held onto second in the early laps but came under intense pressure from Mari Boya. The Spaniard, who had started sixth, was relentless in his pursuit and spent lap after lap sizing up Giltaire on the charge down to Lisboa. With seven laps remaining, Boya finally made the move stick, drawing alongside the ART Grand Prix driver before braking cleanly into second place.

Slater, meanwhile, was untouchable. He delivered a few purple sectors and fastest laps, extending his lead to more than five seconds while the battles played out behind him. Naël, recovering from his slow getaway, fought back to third after passing Giltaire in the second half of the race.

[See more: Davey Todd dominates qualifying and race to win 57th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix]

The final laps were unusually calm for Macao, with no crashes or stoppages, an exception rather than the rule on the unforgiving street circuit. The only uncertainty came off-track, as Slater was reported to be under investigation for a pre-race matter, though no penalty had been confirmed at the moment this story was written.

Slater crossed the line first, Boya followed in second, and Naël completed the top three. The result sets the grid for tomorrow’s FIA FR World Cup main race, where Slater will get his chance to convert a flawless Saturday into the ultimate Macau victory.

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend