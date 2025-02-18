Macao fencer, Hoi Kio Heng, recently served as the head referee in the semifinals of the 2025 Fencing Grand Prix in Doha, becoming the first Macao resident to serve in such a capacity in an international fencing competition.

According to local media, Hoi said he “felt extremely proud as a Macao resident” to be able to take on the responsibility during the event, which was held between 24 and 26 January.

The local, who has over 10 years’ of experience as a fencing judge, stressed the importance of his role, telling TDM that it was “an important competitive event that involved two countries competing for medals.”

Hoi pointed out that he “learned a lot” during the tournament due to the sheer speed of match play.

The veteran fencer said that it is up to the umpire to maintain order at the venue and to make the right calls. “The most important element [for an umpire] on the playing field is to make a fair judgement.”

Becoming an internationally certified fencing umpire requires passing a written exam, a videotaped exam and an in-person exam.

Hoi said that in recent years, the Macao Fencing General Association had been organising visits by internationally recognised judges to Macao in order to conduct training classes for local fencers and would-be umpires, to familiarise them with the rules.

Currently, Macao has three referees who are qualified to judge in international fencing competitions.