Macao is hosting a major artistic swimming competition this month

The MGM Artistic Swimming Elite Extravaganza & Macao Open Competition 2025 will take place from 20 to 22 June at the aquatic centre of Taipa’s Olympic Sports Centre, MGM has announced.

Around 200 athletes from 18 youth teams are expected to participate in the competition, which includes figure, solo, duet and team categories. The competitors will be hailing from cities and regions including Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Shandong, Shenzhen, Sichuan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Macao and elsewhere.

There will also be special training sessions for young athletes held during the competition, which MGM said would let them learn from some of China’s top artistic swimmers.

The competition’s closing ceremony will feature an exhibition performance from three of China’s top artistic swimming teams: the national team, which won gold in the team and duet events at the 2024 Paris Olympics; the Beijing Artistic Swimming Team; and the Guangdong Derun Artistic Swimming Team.

“The national-level athletes and championship winners will show an unforgettable world-class high-level performance for the audience,” MGM said.

Competition sessions are open to the public free of charge. Free tickets are required for the closing ceremony, however, and are limited to two per applicant – more details are available on MGM’s website. The event is being organised by the Swimming Association of Macao-China in partnership with MGM.