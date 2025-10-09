Cricket thrills galore as the Hong Kong Sixes returns next month

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 is set to make a return from 7 to 9 November at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, bringing three days of fast-paced cricket to the city.

The six-a-side tournament, organised by Cricket Hong Kong, will feature 12 international teams, including India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, and hosts Hong Kong. Known for its explosive format – with the six overs per innings encouraging risk taking and big hits – the Sixes is one of the most unique and entertaining events in world cricket.

Among this year’s biggest draws is Dinesh Karthik, who will captain Team India, joined by fellow veteran Ravichandran Ashwin. “It is an absolute honour leading Team India at the Hong Kong Sixes, a tournament with such rich history and global recognition,” Karthik said.

Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, said the event celebrates both cricket and the community. “The Hong Kong Sixes represent more than just sport – it’s a celebration of our city’s energy and spirit,” he said.

[See more: ‘No one will know about it.’ How cricket in Macao endures against all odds]

So far, South Africa is the only team to have announced its full squad for the tournament. The five-time champions will be led by Jordan Morris, with a mix of youth and experience, including Jorich van Schalkwyk, Ethan Cunningham, Kashief Joseph, Abdullah Bayomi, Blake Simpson, and Mbulelo Dube. The Proteas will begin their campaign against Afghanistan on 7 November.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club joins as Official Community Partner, with Sony Sports broadcasting the event worldwide to an estimated audience of 400 million viewers. A Community Fan Park and Jockey Club Hong Kong Cricket Sixes Community Programme will also run alongside the matches, featuring inclusive activities, master classes, and cultural booths.

Tickets are priced at HK$680 for all three days and are available now at Ticketflap.com. Click here for more updates.