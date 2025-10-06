Amanda Anisimova continued her stunning 2025 campaign by defeating Czech rising star Linda Noskova 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 to win the women’s China Open title in Beijing on Sunday. The victory gave the 24-year-old American her second WTA 1000 title of the season – winning her first at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open trophy – and the fourth tour-level singles trophy of her career.

The third seed raced through the opening set in just 23 minutes, producing a near-flawless display to hand Noskova a ‘bagel’ – when the set ends with a score of 6-0. But the Czech, playing in her first WTA 1000 final, responded in the second set, breaking early and taking it 6-2 to level the match.

Anisimova, who appeared briefly unsettled, regrouped in the decider and broke Noskova twice to regain control. She sealed the victory after 1 hour and 46 minutes with a backhand winner, collapsing to the court in delight before rushing to her team.

“It has been an incredible few weeks,” Anisimova said after lifting the trophy at Beijing’s Diamond Court. “To get the win today was really special. I’m excited for a lot more, and hopefully we can keep going.”

Her win caps an extraordinary season that saw her win the Qatar Open in February and finish runner-up at both Wimbledon and the US Open. The world no. 4 also delivered one of her finest performances in the Beijing semifinals win over defending champion and fellow American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-2 in under an hour.

Winner Amanda Anisimova (right) and runner-up Linda Noskova pose for photos during the awarding ceremony

Noskova, the 26th seed and world no. 27, produced a breakout run of her own in the Chinese capital, defeating home favourite Zheng Qinwen and fifth seed Jessica Pegula on the way to the final. “I definitely wasn’t expecting to play the final here, so it was a nice surprise,” said the 20-year-old. “It’s a great experience, and I’ll take a lot from this week.”

Anisimova became only the third American to lift the China Open trophy, joining Serena Williams and Coco Gauff.

She has been growing in prowess, and this time last year was ranked only no. 43 in the world. With the season entering its final stretch, Anisimova’s Beijing victory keeps her firmly in the hunt for the year-end world no. 1 ranking, capping what has been a career-defining season for the American star.