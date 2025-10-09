Macao’s CE attends the flame-lighting ceremony for the National Games

The flame has been lit for the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games.

A special lighting ceremony was held this morning in the Nansha district of Guangzhou. Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai of Macao took part in the ceremony alongside leaders from Guangdong and Hong Kong.

Macao is co-hosting the games – which take place from 9 to 21 November – together with Guangdong province and its neighbouring SAR.

Five competitions during the National Games will be staged in Macao, namely women’s volleyball, karate, table tennis, 3×3 basketball and men’s U18 five-a-side basketball.

The SAR will also host two badminton events for the National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the National Special Olympics.

Tickets for the Games are now on sale and can be purchased through the official ticketing website or the WeChat account “National Games Special Olympics Macao Division.”