China beaten by Australia in FIFA World Cup qualifier

China went down 0-2 against Australia in a FIFA World Cup qualifier match, which took place last night in Hangzhou. China is now at the bottom of the Asian Group C, with two games left to redeem itself.

Before the 7 pm match, media described the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre as a “sea of red” with many fans wearing t-shirts with the words “Let’s go, China”. More than 70,500 spectators turned up, according to Xinhua – reportedly setting a new record for match attendance.

Local hopes were high that China’s national football team could beat the Australian Socceroos for the first time since 2013, but it wasn’t to be. Wins against both Bahrain and Indonesia in June could still see China reach the 2026 World Cup, however.

In other Group C games, Tuesday saw Japan tie with Saudi Arabia and Indonesia beat Bahrain 1-0. Japan has already qualified for next year’s World Cup, after beating Bahrain last Thursday.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada in June and July next year. It will be the first World Cup to include 48 teams, up from 32.

Besides Japan, Iran and New Zealand have also qualified. Their crews will be joining teams from the three co-hosts, who are guaranteed slots. Argentina is the defending champion, having won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.