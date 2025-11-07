National Games already in full swing across the GBA as official opening nears

The 15th National Games of China are underway even before the flame is lit in Guangzhou this Sunday, with early competitions, medal results and regional coordination setting the stage for the nation’s biggest sporting event this year.

Events in diving, sailing and karate have already produced winners across the Greater Bay Area. Yesterday, Macao’s team of Kuok Kin Hang, Fong Man Hou and Cheang Pei Lok earned gold in the men’s team kata (amateur) event at the Macao Forum – the city’s first top-podium finish of these Games.

[See more: National Games kick off as Greater Bay Area hosts ramped-up tourism and sports ties]

Earlier, on 29 October, Hong Kong’s Nicholas Halliday won gold in the men’s ILCA 7 sailing event, marking that city’s first victory in the tournament.

Guangdong has dominated diving so far, with Xie Siyi and Huang Bowen taking gold in the men’s synchronised 3-metre springboard yesterday, while Hubei’s Wang Zongyuan claimed the men’s 1-metre springboard title on 5 November with 492.30 points.

Xie and Huang led from the first dive and won gold with 447.54 points after six rounds of competition – Photo by South/Yuan Zixiang

The 15th National Games, co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, officially run from 9 to 21 November, but many team and endurance events have started early due to the packed 34-sport schedule. Matches in football, volleyball, handball, road cycling and wushu have been played across the Guangdong division, with several Macao and Hong Kong teams completing their group rounds.

In the coming days, fans can look forward to table tennis at Macao’s Galaxy Arena, from today till 20 November, and the men’s road cycling race linking all three regions is scheduled for tomorrow. There are also several team-sport semifinals in Shenzhen and Zhuhai.

[See more: CE says Macao is ready for National Games as local men’s team wins karate gold]

The official opening ceremony in Guangzhou this Sunday night will bring the Games formally into focus, wrapping weeks of early action into a national celebration of sport.