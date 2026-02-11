Major Zaha Hadid Architects exhibition unveiled in Shenzhen

A new exhibition at the Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning is tracing the long-standing relationship between Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) and China, a connection that began with Zaha Hadid’s first visit in 1981 and has now spanned five decades of the practice’s work in the country.

Particular emphasis is being placed on the Greater Bay Area, recognised as one of the world’s fastest-transforming urban regions, where the architectural firm has more than 25 completed or ongoing projects.

Key structures featured in the exhibition include the Morpheus Hotel in Macao, the Henderson Tower in Hong Kong, and the Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum. Also featured is the studio’s ongoing work in the region, including the Shenzhen Institute for Financial Technology, Tower C at the Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters Base, and the West Kowloon High-Speed Rail Terminus Development.

Furthering the studio’s involvement with the Greater Bay Area’s evolving urban landscape are cultural and civic projects such as the Greater Bay Area Sports Centre in Guangzhou, Go Park Sai Sha in Hong Kong, and the upcoming Yidan Centre for the Chen Yidan Foundation.

A substantial section of the exhibition is dedicated to ZHA’s research collaborations with global technology leaders in AI computing. The practice is shown exploring complex geometrical, environmental, and behavioural models, all informed by machine learning and data-driven digital technologies to guide design choices. The presentation demonstrates how cyberspaces and metaverse environments allow for virtual exploration and real-time configuration of architectural spaces.

The exhibition itself is structured into five thematic zones: ZHA City: Greater Bay Area District, Metrotopia, Brainstorming, Interactive Plan Configurator, and Exhibition Digital Twin, which collectively investigate ZHA’s concepts of “cybernetic architecture” and emerging technologies.

The show in Shenzhen comes as ZHA marks global milestones, including winning the international competition to design Malpensa Hospital in Italy, the Yidan Centre in Shenzhen reaching its full height, and the completion of the final segment of the Danjiang Bridge in Taipei.

The exhibition runs until 10 April.