Inaugural MGM Discoveries Art Prize winner to be revealed during Art Basel

MGM Resorts announced yesterday that the recipient of the first MGM Discoveries Art Prize will be revealed on 28 March at the MGM Lounge during Art Basel Hong Kong.

The award, a collaboration between MGM and Art Basel Hong Kong, aims to champion emerging artists from diverse backgrounds and age groups. It seeks to empower them to explore artistic boundaries, boost their global recognition, and invigorate the international art community.

The winning artist will receive a US$50,000 prize, shared with their representing gallery, and an opportunity to host an exhibition and participate in artistic exchanges in Macao.

The three finalists for the prize are Shin Min, represented by P21 in Seoul; Kayode Ojo, represented by Sweetwater in Berlin; and Saju Kunhan, represented by Tarq in Mumbai.

A panel of five art experts will select the winner: Aaron Cezar, founding director of Delfina Foundation (UK); Antonia Carver, director of Art Jameel (Dubai); Christopher K. Ho, executive director of Asia Art Archive (Hong Kong); X Zhu-Nowell, executive director and chief curator of Rockbund Art Museum (Shanghai); and Sam Seungho Park, chairperson of the arts and cultural Parkseobo Foundation (Seoul).

According to the statement, the award celebrates originality and innovation among emerging international artists.