Music, workshops and 220 stalls lined up for Tap Siac Craft Market

The spring edition of the Tap Siac Craft Market is scheduled to take place between 24 and 27 April and between 1 and 4 May.

The craft market brings together elements of creativity, music and gastronomy, featuring over 220 booths selling everything from accessories to cosmetics to food and beverages, as well as music performances by artists from different regions each season.

There are 65 handicraft workshops lined up for the event, including 10 family-friendly sessions. These workshops will guide participants to create their own pieces in floral art, ceramics, glass, leather, silver accessories and more.

Since 2008, the Tap Siac Craft Market has been held twice every year, once in spring and again in autumn, and has evolved into a distinctive cultural and creative event.

Details of this edition’s stallholders and musical line-up have not been announced yet.

Interested individuals can stay updated on the Craft Market and its offerings by following the dedicated website and Facebook page. Meanwhile, registration for the handicraft workshops is now open until 8 April 5pm through the Macao One Account.