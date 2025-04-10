Menu
A Macao Polytechnic University exhibition launches at GalaxyArt

More than 20 local artists associated with the Macao Polytechnic University have work on display in the show, entitled ‘The Scrolls of Stars’
  • The exhibition includes a number of workshops, enabling members of the public to create the likes of painted bookmarks and printed canvas bags

11 Apr 2025
The exhibition blends ‘traditional aesthetics with contemporary expression,’ according to the organisers – Photo courtesy of Galaxy Macau

11 Apr 2025

UPDATED: 11 Apr 2025, 8:04 am

Work by local artists associated with the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) is on display until 25 April at Galaxy Macau’s dedicated arts space in Cotai, according to a press release from the casino-resort. 

The Scrolls of Stars, as the show is called, is described as a collaborative effort between more than 20 artists, each either a member of MPU’s Faculty of Arts and Design, a current student, or alumni.

“This vibrant showcase presents a compelling artistic journey crafted by local artists, bridging traditional aesthetics with contemporary expression,” the release noted. It invited viewers to “explore evolving interpretations of cultural heritage through the eyes of Macao’s contemporary artists.”

[See more: This year’s Art Macao is seeking local curatorial projects]

Genres represented included oil paintings, traditional ink art and digital creations.

Creative workshops will also be held each Saturday during the exhibition. Skills covered include vinyl printing, canvas bag printing, laser engraving of keychains, and Chinese traditional painting.

On 19 April, MPU alumni will hold a forum to share their creative philosophies and offer insights into Macao’s evolving art scene. More information, including on how to register, can be found here

