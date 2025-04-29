A new mural celebrates the history of Macao’s Horta da Mitra neighbourhood

A vibrant new mural has brought a splash of colour and history to the stone steps of Rua de Tomás da Rosa in Macao. Created through a project by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known as the IC after its Portuguese initials), the artwork, titled The Hoop of Time of the Bairro Horta da Mitra, tells the rich, century-long story of the neighbourhood.

The project engaged several young local artists, including Lam Ka Hou, Jian Jun Cheng, Liang Jing Siang, Ng Ka Mei, Un Ut Keong, and Ho Kon Pang, who collaborated with the Taipa Village Cultural Association. The initiative also received valuable support from local community associations and representatives.

The mural depicts a variety of iconic cultural symbols and characteristics of the Bairro Horta da Mitra, offering a visual journey through time. Viewers can spot depictions of old banana groves and birds, which hint at the origins of the neighborhood’s name (horta means “garden” in Portuguese), as well as scenes from the bustling Horta da Mitra Market. The artwork also captures the lively spirit of local festivities, showcasing traditional lion dances held at the Foc Tac Temple.

[See more: Here are 8 stunning murals from Filipa Simões’ Guide to Street Art in Macao]

One of the most engaging aspects of the mural is its clever use of the step heights to create a three-dimensional effect. Each step is adorned with colorful flowers and illustrations, adding splashes of vivid colour.

This project is part of the IC’s larger strategy to promote cultural tourism and stimulate economic development in local neighbourhoods. Since 2021, the Bureau has been working with various artists to produce murals that reflect the unique stories and origins of different communities across Macao.

These artworks, found in locations like Travessa da Assunção, Barra Square, the Nam Kwong Warehouse on Rua do Almirante Sérgio, Travessa da Boa Vista, and Escada do Coxo in Taipa, have become popular destinations for both residents and tourists, adding to Macao’s cultural appeal.

This article was drafted by AI before being reviewed by an editor.