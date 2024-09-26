An exhibition about the life of Jean-Michel Basquiat has been unveiled

An exhibition chronicling the life of the late New York artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, opened yesterday at City Of Dreams and its multidimensional art space, Artelli. On display until 24 November, Crowning Journey of Jean-Michel Basquiat traces his rise from underground graffiti artist to the global art stage in the 1980s.

Basquiat – who tragically passed away at the age of 27 – is known for an edgy artistic style that blends graffiti with neo-expressionism, often depicting street art drawings and scrawled text.

The show, which is a biographical presentation of Basquiat’s legacy and not a display of original works, is spread across four areas of the resort, and features large-scale installations, multimedia displays and interactive experiences.

[See more: A guide to Macao’s street art has been published]

There are reproductions of many of Basquiat’s paintings including 1988’s Untitled (Crown), the centrepiece of the Artelli section of the exhibition. A massive reproduction of his 1984 artwork Grillo is also showcased on the façade of the resort along the Cotai strip, while a 90-minute documentary looking at Basquiat’s life is being screened twice daily.

During a speech at the exhibition’s launch yesterday, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the head of the Macao Government Tourism Office, said that the show “will certainly offer a unique brand-new experience for travellers in Macao”.

A range of merchandise inspired by Basquiat’s artistic style is also available at the exhibition.