Hong Kong’s West Kowloon gathers art world’s elite for flagship summit

Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District is positioning itself as a global ideas factory for the arts, with the return of the Hong Kong International Cultural Summit (HKICS) next month set to bring some of the sector’s most influential figures back to the harbourfront.​

The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA) has confirmed that the second edition of the summit will run from 22 to 23 March, following its debut in 2024. Close to 30 speakers from 15 countries and regions – including heads of major cultural districts and leading museums – are expected to take part in two days of talks on the future of global arts and culture, with thousands of delegates joining in person and online.​

This year’s theme, “A New Era: Reimagining Community through the Arts,” signals a shift towards how institutions engage with audiences and their cities. Panels will probe the pressures and possibilities facing multidisciplinary arts districts, the relationship between arts, community and leadership, and the evolving role of learning inside 21st‑century museums. Speakers are also set to examine how museums can foster entrepreneurship while weaving sustainable development and social cohesion into cultural practice.​

The 2026 edition comes as West Kowloon prepares for the completion of the WestK Performing Arts Centre, and the programme reflects that pivot. A new performing arts session will look at how theatres and dance houses can move beyond the traditional “temple of culture” model and recast themselves as dynamic community hubs.​

Bernard Charnwut Chan, chairman of the WKCDA board, described the summit as a “flagship gathering on the global cultural calendar” and said the event underlined West Kowloon’s ambition to cement its place in the international arts ecosystem. With the Performing Arts Centre on the horizon, he argued, the district is well‑placed to strengthen Hong Kong’s role as an Asian cultural hub and as an “East‑meets‑West” platform for cultural exchange.​

Proceedings will open with a welcome dinner at the Hong Kong Palace Museum on 22 March, before an opening plenary at the Xiqu Centre on 23 March that brings together figures including Southbank Centre chief executive Elaine Bedell, Global Cultural Districts Network chair Adrian Ellis, Saudi Arabia Royal Arts Complex CEO Douglas Gautier and Guggenheim Museum and Foundation director Mariët Westermann. Further panels at the Xiqu Centre, M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum will delve into topics such as museum learning, audience‑centred practice and innovation in museum entrepreneurship.​

The summit also doubles as the curtain‑raiser for Hong Kong Art Week, aligning West Kowloon’s programme with Art Basel Hong Kong, Art Central and a broader city‑wide calendar of exhibitions and events. Delegates will be offered special access and tours at M+ and the Palace Museum, along with outdoor programmes such as the WestK FunFest at the Art Park’s Harbourside East Lawn.