Art Macao calls for ‘Collateral Exhibition’ proposals

Local professionals and organisations engaged in Macao’s contemporary art scene have been invited to participate in the upcoming Macao International Art Biennale’s “Collateral Exhibition,” with submissions closing 23 May.

The showcase promotes “the development of local artistic professions and creative industries” in Macao while shining a light on art education in the city, according to a statement from the Cultural Affairs Bureau. The bureau organises Art Macao, as the biennale is better known.

Applications are limited to Macao residents aged 18 and above, as well as locally registered higher education institutions, commercial companies and social associations. Projects are encouraged to align with the theme, “Hey, what brings you here?”

The exhibitions will be inaugurated between 19 July and 12 October 2025, and run for at least two weeks. There are no restrictions on the scale or format of selected projects, but they will be subject to legal and safety requirements. Organisational expenses are to be borne by proposers.

More information about applying to be part of Art Macao can be found here. The biennale is also currently seeking proposals for its Local Curatorial section, with that deadline falling tomorrow.



First held in 2019, Art Macao works with internationally acclaimed artists from around the world to showcase their work across the city’s casino-resorts, museums and public spaces. The last iteration, held in 2023, featured works by more than 200 artists hailing from 20 countries and regions.