How to spend this Easter in Macao

The arrival of Easter means different things to different people. It’s a period of religious observance, a time for gathering with family and friends, or an opportunity to jet off on a quick holiday. For many, it’s also a chance to indulge in delicious treats, especially the iconic egg-shaped chocolates and other sweet delights that symbolise the season.

Whatever your reason for celebrating, Macao offers a vibrant array of activities and experiences during the Easter period. From festive dining options and family-friendly events to cultural performances and unique local markets, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a guide to what’s happening around town.

Traditional celebrations

On Easter Sunday, the Cathedral will hold services in Chinese, Portuguese, Tagalog and English

For Christians, Easter is one of the liturgical year’s most meaningful events, marked by solemn ceremonies and processions. Macao, with its deep Portuguese connection, is a great place to see Catholic observances of the festival period.

One of the diocese’s main religious events is its annual Easter procession, taking place on Good Friday. Officially called the Procession of the Dead Lord, the procession sees worshippers starting at the Cathedral, moving along to Travessa do Roquete through Rua de S. Domingos and Travessa do Bispo, before making their way back to the 1622 structure.

The Cathedral, located on Largo da Sé at the heart of old Macao, is the major destination for Easter mass. It holds services in multiple languages throughout Easter Sunday, starting with Chinese at 7:45 and 9:15 am, followed by Portuguese at 11 am, Tagalog at 12:30 pm, and finally English at 6:30 pm.

Easter for the food lover

Dainty sweets await at the Easter buffet at Belcanção at the Four Seasons – Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Macao

What would the season be without an indulgent, leisurely meal on Easter Sunday?

Four Seasons’ Belcanção and JW Marriott’s Urban Kitchen are both solid picks if buffet dining sounds appealing. Both feature bountiful spreads featuring fine cheeses, fresh seafood, succulent carvings and festive creations. The former invites young chocolate lovers for a hand-on experience after lunch on Easter Sunday (more on that below), while the latter is hosting egg painting activities.

For a taste of Portugal’s Easter tradition, head over to Macalhau in Taipa Village for goatling roasted along with baby potatoes. But before the holiday starts, make sure to stock up on chocolate, of course, and sweet confections. Café Bela Vista is a popular choice, and there’s a great sweet selection at Churchill’s Table Boutique too – including delicious praline chocolate eggs.

Fun for the family

Easter takes on an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ theme at the Grand Lisboa Palace this year

Grand Lisboa Palace is welcoming Easter with a series of live dance performances inspired by Alice in Wonderland. These will take place between 12 to 20 April and 2 to 4 May featuring captivating dancers in costume. Don’t miss the Jardim Secreto Maze, which will transport you and your little ones into a world of Alice-themed fun and surprises. Finally, check out the Easter and Alice-themed hands on arts workshops at GLP Arte running from through 26 April.

For those who love chocolate, Four Seasons is running an Easter chocolate-making workshop specifically for children in collaboration with acclaimed French chocolatier Valrhona on 19 April. Egg hunts in the property’s beautiful garden are also lined up all weekend long.

Performances and markets

Jean-Yves Thibaudet performs this Easter in the Grand Auditorium of the Macao Cultural Centre with the Macao Orchestra under the baton of Lio Kuokman – Photo by SV Production

The Macao Arts Festival, the city’s most anticipated cultural extravaganza, begins shortly after Easter, but there is still entertainment to enjoy over the holiday.

One of the most anticipated events is a performance of Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring, featuring renowned French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet. Marking his Macao debut, the 19 April concert will see the virtuoso collaborate with the Macao Orchestra in a programme that also includes Camille Saint- Saëns’ The Egyptian.

For those who want to do some shopping, Barra Mart opens on the 19 April and will run every weekend until 11 May at Barra Kitchen in the Barra district. The market will offer fresh flowers, fruit and vegetables, and products from an array of local daily goods brands.

–With reporting by Weng-U Pun and Sara Santos Silva