Oath of allegiance proposed for local civil servants

Civil servants in Macao will have 90 days to swear an oath of allegiance to the Macao Special Administrative region, and pledge to uphold the territory’s mini constitution – known as the Basic Law – if current legislative proposals take effect.

According to a local government statement, the move is to ensure that civil servants are in compliance with national security legislation.

The measure, which has been vetted by the Executive Council and will be submitted to the Legislative Assembly, comes in the form of an amendment to the civil service statute and other regulations governing the public sector.

Under the proposal, any employee of a public entity will be required to take the oath. A refusal will result in the termination of employment, officials say.

The condition is expected to apply to civil servants who hold Portuguese nationality.

The local government has intensified efforts to safeguard national security over the past couple of years, with incoming Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai expected to take a hard line on the issue.