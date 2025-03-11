Macao’s MIECF sustainability conference aims for more international visitors this year

The 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF) is aiming to boost international participation, according to a statement published by its organiser, the Macao SAR Government.

Scheduled to take place at the Venetian’s Cotai Expo between 27 and 29 March, the event will see participants from almost 40 nations and regions taking part in discussions, exhibitions and other activities relating to the promotion of sustainable development and environmental protection in the business and administrative sectors.

Compared with last year, this marks a 15 percent growth in the number of overseas attendees.

Over 60 companies from outside Macao are also slated to display their newest environmental projects across the conference’s five exhibition zones, including the Chinese makers of the Robot Dog B2 and the manufacturers of the world’s inaugural solar and wireless charging system for electric bikes.

Meanwhile, the event will be attended by over 100 firms from Europe, Asia-Pacific and elsewhere. Representatives from Japan, South Korea, Brazil, and Belgium, among others, will be taking part in international exchange and business activities including a seminar on green and low-carbon urban transport and industry cooperation.

This year’s MIECF will also see the organisation of five matching sessions that target local and overseas buyers and trade visitors.

A number of overseas experts have been invited to speak at the conference, including the secretary general of Local Governments for Sustainability, Gino Van Begin, who will deliver a keynote speech that will delve into the topic of green urbanism, which is in keeping with this year’s theme: “Innovation and green development – solutions to build beautiful cities.”

Van Begin will be joined by a number of respected professionals who will partake in over 20 activities where they will explore trends and opportunities offered by the green business sector.

The government noted that this year’s programme serves as proof that “the 2025 MIECF has continued to expand its international circle of friends and has become increasingly internationalised.”

First held in 2008, MIECF has established itself as one of the region’s premier environmental conferences. The event last year featured over 400 exhibitors and helped to facilitate the signing of more than 40 projects.