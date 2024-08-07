Menu
The Hengqin LRT clocks a new milestone

A passageway connecting the under-construction Hengqin Line to the existing Taipa Line has been built near Studio City
  • When operational, the Hengqin Line will make reaching Cotai’s casinos from the mainland much easier

07 Aug 2024
Photo courtesy of the Public Works Bureau (DSOP)

07 Aug 2024

UPDATED: 07 Aug 2024, 5:34 pm

The Hengqin Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line now boasts an interchange passageway that connects it to the Taipa Line – marking another milestone for the project, which could open as early as this year.

The passageway was completed last month, according to the Public Works Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DSOP). It will give future passengers an easy transit between the new line’s HE1 station and the Taipa Line’s Lotus Station, which is directly accessible from Studio City.

The 2.2 kilometre Hengqin Line is expected to be fully built by the end of November. When operational, passengers will be able to travel directly between Macao and Hengqin. From Hengqin, they can transfer to the mainland’s high speed rail network to travel to other places within Guangdong province and beyond.

[See more: What’s next for Macao’s LRT?]

In an interview with TDM, the deputy head of the Traffic Advisory Committee Lam Chi Chiu said that the route’s opening would help to divert more visitors from the Border Gate to the Hengqin Port – as the line would make reaching Cotai’s integrated resorts easier. Lam urged the government to promote this option for visitors from the mainland. 

The Hengqin Line consists of just two stations: HE1 and the underground HE2. Construction of the route began in 2021 and came with a price tag of 3.46 billion patacas. 

An official opening date for the new line has yet to be announced.

