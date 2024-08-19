Menu
Menu
Menu
Lusofonia

Timor-Leste moves forward with its airport upgrade

Modernising and expanding the country’s international airport is part of push to promote sustainable development and improve critical infrastructure
  • Timor-Leste aims to increase from a pre-pandemic high of 200,000 passengers annually to around 1 million

19 Aug 2024
The expansion and modernisation of the Dili airport in Timor-Leste will cost US$72 million and see the runway lengthened to 3,000 metres – Photo courtesy of Flightsim.to

The government of Timor-Leste announced on Friday that it would be proceeding with a project to expand and modernise President Nicolau Lobato International Airport in Dili.

The project includes construction of a new control tower, installation of a modern lighting system, refurbishment of the passenger terminal and a sizable expansion of the existing runway from its current 1,850 metres to around 3,000 metres, allowing the airport to handle the type of large aircraft not supported by the current infrastructure.

A public-private partnership will finance the US$72 million project, combining a loan from the Asian Development Bank with support from Japan and Australia, as well as government funds.

Timor-Leste approved two contracts for the project in April 2023. Worth a combined US$79 million, both deals were awarded to Indonesian companies following an international public tender.

A consortium formed by multi-disciplinary consulting and project management firms PT Amythas and Meinhardt EPCM Indonesia netted a smaller project, valued at US$6.25 million, beating out four other proposals. Indonesian state-owned Waskita Karya meanwhile beat out two other proposals for the US$72.5 million design and construction deal.

Speaking at the announcement, Finance Minister Rui Gomes emphasised how the project would allow Timor-Leste to “build its capabilities to achieve the long-term dream of becoming a modern and prosperous country.”

