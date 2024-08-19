Timor-Leste moves forward with its airport upgrade

The government of Timor-Leste announced on Friday that it would be proceeding with a project to expand and modernise President Nicolau Lobato International Airport in Dili.

The project includes construction of a new control tower, installation of a modern lighting system, refurbishment of the passenger terminal and a sizable expansion of the existing runway from its current 1,850 metres to around 3,000 metres, allowing the airport to handle the type of large aircraft not supported by the current infrastructure.

A public-private partnership will finance the US$72 million project, combining a loan from the Asian Development Bank with support from Japan and Australia, as well as government funds.

Timor-Leste approved two contracts for the project in April 2023. Worth a combined US$79 million, both deals were awarded to Indonesian companies following an international public tender.

A consortium formed by multi-disciplinary consulting and project management firms PT Amythas and Meinhardt EPCM Indonesia netted a smaller project, valued at US$6.25 million, beating out four other proposals. Indonesian state-owned Waskita Karya meanwhile beat out two other proposals for the US$72.5 million design and construction deal.

Speaking at the announcement, Finance Minister Rui Gomes emphasised how the project would allow Timor-Leste to “build its capabilities to achieve the long-term dream of becoming a modern and prosperous country.”