Portugal wins big at the World Tourism Awards

The Portuguese capital Lisbon snagged the “best world heritage city award” for the first time at this year’s World Travel Awards, one of 19 awards Portugal took home from the “Oscars of Tourism,” reports Portugal News.

Lisbon’s win, according to the city’s tourism association, is a recognition of efforts in recent years to rehabilitate and preserve cultural facilities.

“The city’s rich historical and cultural heritage is indisputable, reflecting different civilisations and defining moments in Portugal’s history,” the association said in a statement, giving particular emphasis to the Jerónimos Monastery, the Belém Tower, the Sintra Cultural Landscape and the Royal Palace of Mafra – all UNESCO World Heritage Sites located in and around Lisbon.

The city also won “best city break destination” for the second time, underscoring the diversity of its appeal to travellers. “Today, Lisbon is a symbol of authenticity, excellence and modernity. The double distinction reflects the uniqueness of the city, where historical and cultural richness is combined with constant innovation,” Carlos Moedas, the mayor of Lisbon, said.

The World Travel Awards 2024 honours tourist destinations, hotel companies, airlines and other entities related to the tourism industry. The award ceremony for the 31st edition took place in Funchal, Madeira, an autonomous region of Portugal that won “best island destination” for the tenth consecutive time.

Portugal took home another 17 awards, including “best attraction for adventure tourism” (Passadiços do Paiva) and “best responsible tourism project” (Dark Sky Alqueva). A wide range of Portuguese hotels also took home awards, including the Dunas Douradas Beach Club (“best golf resort and villas”), the Olissippo Lapa Palace(“best classic hotel”) and the Bairro Alto Hotel in Lisbon (“best historical reference hotel”).