Deadly wildfires sweep through northern Portugal

Portugal has declared a state of calamity as more than 100 wildfires rage out of control across the country’s north, stretching thousands of firefighters to the limit.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro invoked powers late Tuesday to mobilise more firefighters and civil aid workers, the AP reported. Neighbouring Spain has sent 270 soldiers and vehicles from emergency response battalions specialised in fighting wildfires, along with two airtankers. Fellow European Union members France and Italy also contributed two airtankers each to the fight. Two more of the heavy water-bombing aircraft arrived from Morocco on Wednesday, with two more on the way. More than 5,000 firefighting personnel have been mobilised so far.

“We are well aware that these difficult hours are not over yet,” Montenegro told the nation in a televised address. “We have to continue to give everything we have and ask for help from our partners and friends so that we can reinforce the protection of our people and property.”

The European Forest Fire Information Service says more than 90,000 hectares have been scorched since the fires began on Saturday. The district of Aveiro, south of Porto, is among the hardest hit residential areas while several major blazes rage through wooded areas. Footage aired by Portuguese state-owned broadcaster RTP shows charred houses in rural villages and locals trying to fight back the flames any way they can as the blazes stretch resources to the brink.

Seven people have died so far, including three civilians and four firefighters, and at least 59 have been wounded, 10 seriously. The government has not released figures on property damage or the number of evacuees. Much of the devastation is linked to climate change – temperatures exceeded 30°C all weekend and prolonged dry spells have produced tinderbox conditions – but the AP reports that police also arrested 12 people since Saturday suspected of having started wildfires.

Prime Minister Montenegro called on investigators to redouble their efforts to find those who started the fires, vowing to “spare no effort in repressive action” against such crimes and pledging help for those who have been evacuated or lost their homes.