Portugal boosts aid to Timor-Leste in new agreement

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro has announced a new five-year cooperation agreement between his country and Timor-Leste, providing 75 million euros (US$81.21 million) in aid to the Southeast Asian country.

Montenegro made the announcement after a meeting at his official residence in Lisbon with Timorese Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão, noting the figure represents an increase of 5 million euros over the previous aid package.

The aid focuses on several areas, from public administration, youth and employment to sustainability and infrastructure. Provision has also been made for the teaching and promotion of the Portuguese language.

In his speech, Montenegro said his country was committed to helping Timor-Leste “build a new, modern, efficient state.” He also emphasised the “unbreakable relationship of friendship, solidarity and cooperation” between Portugal and Timor-Leste.

Gusmão praised “the commitment, effort, care and solidarity of the Portuguese people,” and said the latest agreements serve as “further proof of the care and solidarity that unites both peoples.”

Montenegro also announced a state visit to Timor-Leste, scheduled for June 2025, at the invitation of his Timorese counterpart.