Portugal has announced a 20 million euro investment in coastal protection

The Portuguese government will invest 20.2 million euros (US$20.98 million) in priority coastal protection work, according to a statement published last week.

Around 13.9 million euros is guaranteed by the 2030 Sustainable Operational Programme – a 23-billion-euro partnership between Portugal and the European Commission aimed at building a smarter, greener, better connected and more social Europe – while the state will provide around 6.3 million euros for 12 coastal protection and defence projects.

Dotted along the country’s extensive coastline, most of the projects focus on the rehabilitation and stabilisation of coastal structures, sea walls and cliffs. According to the government statement, they are “designed to guarantee the protection of people and property, preserve the natural heritage and increase the resilience of local communities.”

Coastal erosion is a significant problem in Portugal, with about 20 percent of its more than 940 kilometres of coastline experiencing retreat rates of 6 to 8 metres per year. Most of the country’s population lives along the coasts, both contributing to erosion and making themselves more vulnerable to threats including sea level rise and coastal flooding. Dams, which impede sediment from flowing downriver to replenish coastal areas, are another significant contributor to erosion.

Rehabilitation of coastal seawalls in Ofir (Braga), Paramos (Espinho) and Praia de Lavadoes in Vila Nova de Gaia will protect against rising seas and improve resistance to climate change, while areas like Ancão Peninsula in the Algarve will be stabilised through the removal of illegal constructions and reinforcement with native vegetation of the dune systems – a natural guard against erosion. Strengthening coastal resilience in the Lisbon Metropolitan Area, meanwhile, will require an artificial sand supply. Most of the other projects focus on studies to guide future rehabilitation work and risk minimisation.

The projects represent “another fundamental step to ensure the quality of life of future generations and position Portugal as a leader in climate adaptation in Europe,” said Maria da Graça Carvalho, minister of energy and environment, stressing that “protecting the coast is a national priority for the government.”