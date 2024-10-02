China’s new visa-free policy draws praise from Macao’s Portuguese community 

Mainland China’s announcement this week that it would permit Portuguese nationals to travel to China visa-free from 15 October 2024 to 31 December 2025 has been well-received by the local Portuguese community, with Portuguese Consul General Alexandre Leitão saying he “welcomed” the news.

On the sidelines of yesterday’s National Day government reception, Leitão told TDM that Portuguese and Chinese authorities had been working to lift tourism numbers between the countries to pre-pandemic levels.

“This is very important,” the consul general said. “We understand that Chinese authorities are keen on elevating Portugal to the same level as other countries [and]…most of the countries in the European Union.”

The chief executive of Macao’s Banco Nacional Ultramarino, Carlos Cid Álvares, heaped praise on the new measure as well, noting that Portuguese nationals in Macao, Portugal and the world over had “longed for it very much.”

Álvares added that the visa-free policy would greatly benefit Portuguese nationals wishing to conduct travel or business in China, stating that it made it easier for them to experience China without bureaucratic hassles.

Meanwhile, Amélia António, the president of Casa de Portugal em Macau, a local Portuguese cultural association, said she was “very happy” that Portugal had been included in the latest list of visa-free countries, acknowledging that it had been left out previously despite Portugal and China’s “friendly and long-standing relations.”

Other countries that have been included in China’s latest round of visa-free announcements include Greece, Cyprus and Slovenia. Under the new measure, nationals from selected countries are allowed to travel to China visa-free for a maximum of 15 days for business, tourism, family visits or transit.

Mainland China’s expansion of its visa-free policy comes as the country looks to boost its stagnating economy and tourism sector.