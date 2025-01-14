​​Mozambique braces for more protests ahead of a divisive presidential inauguration

There are widespread fears of fresh protests in Mozambique after opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane called on his supporters to take to the streets to protest the presidential inauguration of the ruling Frelimo party’s Daniel Chapo.

After fleeing the country in late October following disputed election results, Mondlane returned last Thursday to a hero’s welcome from his supporters and a heavy riot police presence, reports Reuters. He immediately called for a three-day national strike and “peaceful demonstrations” to protest Monday’s inauguration of new legislators and Chapo’s inauguration, due to take place today.

According to the Constitutional Council, Mondlane, who is backed by the Podemos party, won 24 percent of the vote while Chapo garnered 65 percent. Mondlane continues to assert that he won and is attempting to establish himself as a president chosen “by the people.” While there is widespread agreement regarding voting irregularities in the election, no one, including Mondlane himself, has presented evidence proving that the Podemos candidate is the rightful winner.

Meanwhile, the nation remains in turmoil. Armoured vehicles and military police surrounded the parliamentary building in Maputo on Monday as Mozambique’s newly elected parliament was sworn in. Roads leading to the building were blocked off by police and security reinforced across the capital, the usually bustling city turned into a ghost town. Politicians also protested the event, with 28 members of Renamo and 8 members of MDM boycotting, as well as four members of Podemos.

MDM has long disputed the election results, with its presidential candidate Lutero Simango calling for a forensic audit or recount of the votes, or “as a last resort” to have the election results annulled. On Sunday, a spokesperson for Renamo characterised the forthcoming swearing-in as “devoid of any solemn value,” saying it “constitutes a social outrage and disrespect for the will of Mozambicans, so [Renamo] will not be part of this inauguration.” The 40 legislators who did not appear Monday have 30 days to take their seats in parliament or risk being replaced.

Nearly 300 people have been killed since post-election protests began in late October, spurred by the assassination of two close Mondlane associates who were preparing a legal challenge to the results, and the subsequent tear gas attack on Mondlane, supporters and press when he spoke out about the killings two days later. Protests and the draconian response from security forces have severely disrupted lives and livelihoods in Mozambique, and some fear tensions may even escalate into another civil war.