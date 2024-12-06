Menu
Lusofonia

Japan is broadening its school lunch scheme for children in Guinea-Bissau

The Japanese government has agreed to expand its support to another 20,000 students, with US$1.27 million in additional funding
  • The aid will guarantee hot, nutritious meals for 200,000 children in 850 schools in the West African nation from the next school year for two years

06 Dec 2024
Guinea-Bissau’s National School Canteen Programme benefits from financial support from Japan – Photo by sqofield

06 Dec 2024

UPDATED: 06 Dec 2024, 8:29 am

The Japanese government is expanding its support for school-aged children in Guinea-Bissau, via a World Food Programme (WFP) initiative providing the Portuguese-speaking West African country with canned fish and rice for school lunches, Lusa reports.

Already a partner in Guinea-Bissau’s National School Canteen Programme, Japan has pledged to supply enough food for 20,000 additional students starting next year. The new agreement – worth US$1.27 million – will enable the WFP to purchase 101 tonnes of canned fish and 546 tonnes of rice on Guinea Bissau’s behalf from Japan, as well as produce from local suppliers.

This will guarantee hot, nutritious meals for 200,000 children in 850 schools from next school year for two years, according to people involved in the deal.

[See more: Guinea-Bissau and China sign a strategic partnership agreement]

Guinea-Bissau’s Minister of National Education, Herry Mané, made a speech thanking Japan at the recent signing ceremony. 

“The continued cooperation of the people of Japan for the school canteen programme, together with the commitment of the World Food Programme, has a tangible impact on the lives of schoolchildren, ensuring that they are nourished and ready to learn,” he said.

The WFP is currently preparing to hand management of Guinea-Bissau’s school meals programme over to the country’s government.

