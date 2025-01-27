​​Terrorist group’s plot to overthrow Angolan government foiled

Angolan authorities have arrested six people linked to a terrorist group plotting to overthrow the government through a series of bombings, VOA Português reports.

The group, Frente Unida de Reedificação da Ordem Africana (FUROA), allegedly planned to target several sites, including the Presidential Palace, National Assembly, the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), fossil fuel infrastructure and the local power station in Huambo, the country’s third-largest city, where the group was based.

Attacks were also planned on the US Embassy and the Intercontinental Hotel. The bombings were meant to coincide with a scheduled visit by then-US president Joe Biden in October, which was delayed by Hurricane Helene. Authorities began monitoring the group that month, according to SIC spokesman Manuel Halaiwa.

João ‘Joel’ Deussino, 34, identified as the leader of FUROA, was detained in the province of Cunene while attempting to flee the country with his family. Investigators allege the group had financial support routed through family members, including accounts operated by Deussino’s mother-in-law and wife, who worked in an Angolan bank.

Authorities also recovered 60 explosives and toxic substances, including hand grenades of Russian, German, British and Portuguese origin, none of which belonged to Angolan Armed Forces, according to Lusa. FUROA also reportedly had connections in Burkina Faso, where they intended to train members.

The arrests were made through the coordinated efforts by Angola’s defense and security forces and the US Secret Service. The six detainees, who deny the charges, are awaiting trial.