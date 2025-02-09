Tragedy strikes at Brazil’s ‘Golden Church’ as ceiling collapse kills tourist

The ceiling of the UNESCO-listed Church of São Francisco de Assis collapsed last Wednesday in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, leading to one fatality and several injuries.

São Paulo resident Giulia Panchoni Righetto, 26, was visiting the site with her boyfriend and three friends, and was killed when the ceiling of the historic church suddenly caved in, according to UK newspaper the Mirror. At least five other people were injured in the collapse, though none seriously.

A tour guide, Meirelúcia Oliveira, described to local media how “a huge hole suddenly opened up in the church” just as she was approaching the door to leave. “The entire central area of the church gave way,” Sósthenes Macedo of the Civil Defence said. “Possibly, part of the roof structure collapsed, and with the weight of the upper section, the wooden framework came crashing down.”

A church friar had alerted the National Historic and Artistic Heritage Institute (known by its Portuguese acronym Iphan) on Monday, two days before the collapse, about a “bulging” in the ceiling. Technicians were scheduled to inspect on Thursday, as Iphan said it was not informed of the severity of the issue. Adson Marchesini, commander-general of the Bahian Military Fire Department, said “there was no indication that the site needed to be sealed off.”

The historic centre of Salvador de Bahia is a UNESCO World Heritage site. The city served as Brazil’s first capital, from 1549 to 1763, and it was toward the end of this period that the Church and Convent of São Francisco de Assis were built in Pelourinho, one of the seven main districts comprising what is now the city’s historic centre.

A stunning blend of Portuguese Baroque style and Bahian cultural influences, the relatively sober façade is contrasted by a lavish interior decorated with spectacular gilt work, intricately carved wooden sculptures and around 55,000 shimmering azulejos imported from Portugal.

Despite being considered one of the Seven Wonders of Portuguese Origin in the world (a distinction it shares with the Ruins of St Paul’s in Macao), the church and convent have fallen into poor condition. Historian Rafael Dantas, speaking about the recent tragedy, told a local newspaper that deterioration and issues with termites had been problems “for a long time.” Iphan cited the buildings’ owner, the Franciscan order in Bahia (part of the Franciscan province of Santo Antônio do Brasil), in May 2022 “due to the degradation of the Church for lack of maintenance and conservation.”Investigation into the causes of the collapse are now underway, led by the Federal Police, in conjunction with the Bahia Civil Police. Iphan stated that it, and the Ministry of Culture (MinC), “remain available to assist with the investigations and take the necessary steps to preserve and restore the historical and cultural heritage” of the Church and Convent of São Francisco de Assis.