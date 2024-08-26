Brazilian coffee exports to China are expected to surge in 2024

The Brazilian Coffee Exporters Council (Cecafé) estimates that exports to China will hit 2.5 million bags in 2024, a 65 percent increase over the previous year.

The total value of Brazilian coffee purchased by China is expected to hit US$525 million this year. This growth is due in part to a memorandum of understanding signed with Luckin Coffee, the largest coffee shop chain in China with more than 16,000 stores across over 240 cities. Valued at US$500 million, the agreement with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) represents a commitment to purchase 1 million bags a year over a two-year period.

This compares with the US$280 million worth of coffee sold to all buyers in China in 2023, underscoring the speed with which consumption is growing. Luckin Coffee is growing too, outpacing US giant Starbucks in terms of sales value in China in 2023.

Back in 2013, only around 190 million people in China drank coffee. That figure has surged in the decade since, up over 70 percent to 330 million – a quarter of the entire population. Cecafé CEO Marcos Mattos said young office workers, predominantly women, make up the majority of coffee enthusiasts in China.

Brazil is the world’s leading coffee producer – far outpacing Vietnam and Colombia in second and third place – with 55 million bags harvested in the last growing season. The country is also renowned for offering quality beans at a good price, diverse varieties and robust industry infrastructure, making it an ideal partner for China.

China is also a boon to Brazil. “China’s growth will drive the demand for Brazilian coffee, especially for blends,” explained Orlando Editore, head of coffee at the Datagro consultancy. Consumption globally is dominated by coffee blends, which mix beans from different sources.