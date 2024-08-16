Brazil weighs the legalisation of gambling

Brazil’s Vice President Geraldo Alckmin has reiterated his support for the legalisation of casinos in the country, according to media reports, and says the move would encourage tourism and can serve as a foundation for developing a broader entertainment sector.

A bill authorising a number of different gambling venues and activities was debated last week in the Brazilian Senate and is ready to go to a vote. Echoing the vice president, Minister of Tourism Celso Sabino reaffirmed his own support for the change, noting that several international conglomerates have already approached the Brazilian government.

Both officials spoke at the recent tourism fair in Rio de Janeiro, which also saw the launch of a three-year tourism plan that outlined a number of goals, including hitting 8.1 million foreign tourists by 2027 and US$8.1 billion in revenue generated by foreigners.

Originating in the Chamber of Deputies, the bill would legalise casinos, bingo and the lotteries known as jogo do bicho, with limitations. Seventeen states and the Federal District will be allowed only one casino each. The state of São Paulo may have up to three, while Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Amazonas and Pará may have up to two each, depending on the size of their territory or population. Population alone will determine the permissible number of bingo halls (1 per 150,000 inhabitants) and jogo do bicho games (1 per 700,000 inhabitants).

The bill also establishes a mechanism for betting on horse racing and foresees the creation of revenue that will be shared with the states, municipalities and the Brazilian tourist board Embratur, with funds earmarked for sports, culture and combatting gambling addiction.

Alckmin pointed to Las Vegas – the world gambling capital before Macao unseated it in 2006 – as an example of how legislation could play out in Brazil. “[Las Vegas] started as a casino and today is also [about] entertainment, with shows and musicals, in addition to being a creative economy and promoting business,” Alckmin explained. “I give my full support to the [gaming] sector that distributes income and employs many people.”