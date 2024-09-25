Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Lusofonia

Brazil is expected to join China’s signature Belt and Road Initiative

Brazil’s joining of China’s flagship infrastructural project would be another regional setback for Washington, which considers Latin America its sphere of influence
  • The much-awaited announcement isn’t expected to come until November when President Xi makes a state visit to the South American giant

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

25 Sep 2024
Brazil is expected to join China’s signature Belt and Road Initiative
Brazil is expected to join China’s signature Belt and Road Initiative
China’s President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva seen during the latter’s state visit to Beijing last April – Phtoo by Xinhua

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

25 Sep 2024

UPDATED: 25 Sep 2024, 7:40 am

A Brazilian inter-ministerial working group is reportedly analysing a list of projects that could receive Chinese investment under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) ahead of a November trip by President Xi Jinping to the South American nation.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met last Friday with Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and ministers Fernando Haddad (finance), Mauro Vieira (foreign affairs) and Rui Costa (civil affairs), as well as his chief advisor Celso Amorim and the heads of both the Brazilian Development Bank and the BRICS Bank, to review a list of options for partnerships and investments. An assistant to Lula told Brazilian newspaper O Globo that the Chinese president expects concrete agreements, not just protocols of intent on his state visit in November.

Reports indicate that Brazil will finally join China’s flagship global infrastructure development strategy during the visit, which coincides with the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. This likely strengthening Sino-Brazilian relationship comes as the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

[See more: A Brazilian study reveals major potential for expanded trade with China]

Lula began publicly signalling an interest in joining the BRI back in July, remarking at an event in Brasilia that he was considering what the country “had to gain” from the Chinese project. The following month, the Chinese ambassador to Brazil said membership was a “fundamental measure” that would be a “demonstration of stability” in the countries’ “long-term cooperative relationship.”

More than 20 Latin American countries have already joined the BRI, making Brazil something of an outlier in the region, particularly given its strong trade and diplomatic ties with China. But as the largest economy in Latin America and a rising power globally, Brazil is well positioned to gain significant concessions from China in return for its membership.

Concern about the US presidential election, and any potential ramifications under a second Trump administration, have delayed any moves by Brazil to join the BRI so far, according to reporting by the South China Morning Post. Advisors worry that Lula’s support for Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, coupled with membership in the BRI, could complicate relations with the US if Trump wins.

UPDATED: 25 Sep 2024, 7:40 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend