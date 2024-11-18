Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Greater China

President Xi Jinping condemns ‘unilateralism and protectionism’ at APEC

His comments were seen as a rebuke to the incoming US administration of President Donald Trump, who has threatened to impose huge tariffs on Chinese goods
  • While in Peru, Xi inaugurated the huge new Chancay mega port, a flagship project that has the potential to become a major driver of Sino-Latin trade

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

18 Nov 2024
President Xi Jinping condemns ‘unilateralism and protectionism’ at APEC
President Xi Jinping condemns ‘unilateralism and protectionism’ at APEC
At the weekend’s APEC summit, President called for an end to protectionism and pledged to continue opening up China to trade – Photo by Xinhua/Xie Huanchi

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

18 Nov 2024

UPDATED: 18 Nov 2024, 8:37 am

President Xi Jinping has criticised increasing protectionism around the world in favour of economic globalisation, something he says China is taking a lead on, Reuters reports.

His comments, made over the weekend at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Peruvian capital Lima, were seen as indicative of Beijing’s stance on the next US administration’s expected trade policies – which incoming President Donald Trump has said could involve tariffs of up to 60 percent on Chinese imports.

“The world has entered a new period of turmoil and change, unilateralism and protectionism are spreading, the fragmentation of the world economy has intensified,” Xi said, in a speech read out by commerce minister Wang Wentao on Friday.

[See more: Brazil says that it will not join China’s signature Belt and Road Initiative]

“China will implement more independent and unilateral opening-up policies, expand the network of high-standard free trade zones facing the world, and open even further the door into China.”

While in Peru, Xi and Peruvian President Dina Boluarte inaugurated the Chancay mega port – described as a milestone in China-Peru cooperation under Beijing’s signature Belt and Road Initiative by Chinese state media.

At Thursday’s inauguration ceremony, Xi said that he was ready to work with Peru to build a new land-sea corridor between China and Latin America, with the Chancay Port as a starting point. Preliminary plans to build an e-commerce distribution centre in Chancay for Chinese merchandise were reportedly discussed on the sidelines of the APEC CEO Summit.

UPDATED: 18 Nov 2024, 8:37 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend