Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Greater China

China’s longest river shows signs of ecological improvement

The 6,000 kilometre Yangtze had more fish species in it last year than it did in 2022, according to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs
  • The building of hydropower dams over several decades has inflicted widespread environmental damage on the river in the past

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

26 Aug 2024
China’s longest river shows signs of ecological improvement
China’s longest river shows signs of ecological improvement
The Yangtze River’s famed Wu Gorge, seen on 7 October 2023 – Photo by 拜耳闫

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

26 Aug 2024

UPDATED: 26 Aug 2024, 8:42 am

China’s longest river, the Yangtze, is showing signs of ecological recovery after a fishing ban was imposed in 2020, with an increase in species numbers noted in a recent government survey, the South China Morning Post reports.

The country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs’s report said that aquatic biodiversity was steadily improving in the wake of the 10-year ban. It noted that 227 species of native fish were identified in the Yangtze River basin last year, a year-on-year increase of 34. Fourteen species of nationally protected aquatic wildlife were spotted, three more than in 2022.

However, the Ministry also noted that two species – the Chinese paddlefish and the Yangtze sturgeon – had lost their ability to breed naturally. These fish are known as the “last giants of the Yangtze”. Both were declared extinct in 2022, by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, largely as a result of dam construction and overfishing.

[See more: More than 40,000 trees will be planted in Coloane this year]

While the Ministry rated overall water quality of the Yangtze and its tributaries as “excellent,” some sections of the river system remained threatened by poor water connectivity and shoreline hardening caused by the likes of new seawalls. Those parts of the river scored poorly on ecological health.

Two of the river’s largest freshwater lakes, Poyang and Dongting, saw a minor upgrade in their aquatic biological integrity index. They were rated as “poor,” an improvement on their “no fish” status in 2022.

The 6,000-kilometre Yangtze has experienced decades of largely man-man ecological damage, mainly through the building of hydropower dams. The river has been central to China’s economy and wider ecosystems for millennia.

UPDATED: 26 Aug 2024, 8:42 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend