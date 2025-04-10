Menu
China issues travel warnings amid worsening US tensions

Chinese citizens are urged to carefully consider travel to the U.S. due to worsening bilateral economic ties and the ‘domestic security situation’ of the US
  • The warning comes as Washington ups tariffs on Chinese goods to a shocking 125 percent, in a dramatic escalation its trade war with Beijing

10 Apr 2025
China issues travel warnings amid worsening US tensions
China’s latest advisory on travel to the US underscores the worsening tensions between Washington and Beijing – Photo by Stock 365

10 Apr 2025

UPDATED: 10 Apr 2025, 8:29 am

Chinese government agencies issued dual travel advisories for the United States on Wednesday, citing worsening diplomatic relations.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism cautioned Chinese citizens to carefully consider the risks of U.S. travel due to deteriorating Sino-U.S. economic and trade ties and domestic security concerns. 

Separately, China’s Ministry of Education warned students about an Ohio state bill with provisions unfavorable to China. The legislation, already passed by the Ohio lower chamber, includes measures restricting educational exchanges between Chinese and American universities. 

[See more: Trump pauses most tariffs but singles out China for a rate of 125 percent]

The Ohio bill, primarily focused on diversity and inclusion initiatives, also aims to limit “foreign influence,” specifically mentioning the People’s Republic of China, the South China Morning Post reports. 

In March, legislation was proposed by Republican lawmakers to prohibit all citizens of China from obtaining student visas. If passed, the bill would affect every Chinese student, irrespective of their academic discipline or educational level.

Sino-US relations are currently on a knife-edge, following Washington’s aggressive imposition of 125 percent tariffs on Chinese imports.

The first draft of this story was edited by AI for clarity and conciseness before being reviewed by an editor.

