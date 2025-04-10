China issues travel warnings amid worsening US tensions

Chinese government agencies issued dual travel advisories for the United States on Wednesday, citing worsening diplomatic relations.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism cautioned Chinese citizens to carefully consider the risks of U.S. travel due to deteriorating Sino-U.S. economic and trade ties and domestic security concerns.

Separately, China’s Ministry of Education warned students about an Ohio state bill with provisions unfavorable to China. The legislation, already passed by the Ohio lower chamber, includes measures restricting educational exchanges between Chinese and American universities.

The Ohio bill, primarily focused on diversity and inclusion initiatives, also aims to limit “foreign influence,” specifically mentioning the People’s Republic of China, the South China Morning Post reports.

In March, legislation was proposed by Republican lawmakers to prohibit all citizens of China from obtaining student visas. If passed, the bill would affect every Chinese student, irrespective of their academic discipline or educational level.

Sino-US relations are currently on a knife-edge, following Washington’s aggressive imposition of 125 percent tariffs on Chinese imports.

