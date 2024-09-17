Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Greater China

Citigroup and Goldman scale back their projections for China’s growth

A five-month low in industrial output has seen both Goldman Sachs and Citigroup lower their 2024 GDP forecasts for the country
  • Citigroup urged China’s government to ‘break the austerity trap’ and has also cut its projections for China’s growth in 2025

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

17 Sep 2024
Citigroup and Goldman scale back their projections for China’s growth
Citigroup and Goldman scale back their projections for China’s growth
Swans fly past an oil refinery on the Yangtze River in the early morning of 22 March 2024 – Photo by lightrain

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

17 Sep 2024

UPDATED: 17 Sep 2024, 7:24 am

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup have tightened their full-year projections for China’s 2024 economic growth to 4.7 percent, off the back of sluggish industrial output and retail sales in August, Reuters reports.

While the Chinese government is targeting a 5 percent rise for the year, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup originally predicted increases of 4.9 and 4.8 percent respectively. 

“We believe the risk that China will miss the ‘around 5 percent’ full-year GDP growth target is on the rise, and thus the urgency for more demand-side easing measures is also increasing,” Goldman Sachs said.

[See more: Confidence is at an ‘all time low’ for European companies, says China’s EU chamber]

Citigroup economists urged Beijing to “break the austerity trap” through deploying more fiscal policies that support growth. 

The bank has also trimmed its 2025 gross domestic product forecast for China’s economic growth by 0.3 of a percentage point, to 4.2 percent. However, Goldman Sachs maintained its 4.3 percent prediction for 2025.

China’s industrial output last month saw 4.5 percent year-on-year growth; its worst performance since March, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Retail sales rose by 2.1 percent year-on-year, falling short of analysts’ predictions.

UPDATED: 17 Sep 2024, 7:24 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend