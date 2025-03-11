Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Chinese researchers say their new, super fast transistor is better than any silicon chip

The development appears to be another example of how US-led sanctions are fuelling innovation in China’s tech industry
  • The researchers from Peking University say they have used bismuth-based materials instead of silicon to make ‘the fastest, most efficient transistor ever’

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

12 Mar 2025
Chinese researchers say their new, super fast transistor is better than any silicon chip
Chinese researchers say their new, super fast transistor is better than any silicon chip
With a new generation of transistors, China could be poised to circumvent traditional silicon chip manufacturing – Photo by FOTOGRIN

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

12 Mar 2025

UPDATED: 12 Mar 2025, 8:19 am

Researchers from Peking University say their self-engineered 2D transistor can operate 40 percent faster than those of US and European rivals made with silicon, while consuming 10 percent less energy, the South China Morning Post reports. Transistors are tiny, electronic components that act as a switch or amplifier for electrical signals in semiconductor chips.

The team’s leader, physical chemistry professor Peng Hailin, has described the innovation as a “short cut” that could allow China to bypass traditional silicon-based chip-making entirely. 

“Our development of 2D material-based transistors is akin to changing lanes,” he said, implying a new direction in China’s trajectory towards overtaking the US in advanced technology within the next decade.

[See more: China now leads the world in semiconductor research, a new report says]

Peng explained that as US sanctions had restricted China’s access to most advanced silicon-based transistors, the country’s researchers had been forced to “find solutions from fresh perspectives.” 

The Peking University team engineered its own bismuth-based materials – specifically Bi2O2Se and Bi2SeO5 – to fabricate their transistor, which they described as “the fastest, most efficient transistor ever.” 

China has been pushing for self-reliance in the semiconductor industry in recent years, a process that’s been accelerated by waves of export control measures imposed by the US over what it claims are national security concerns – with Washington openly waging a tech war on Beijing.

UPDATED: 12 Mar 2025, 8:19 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend