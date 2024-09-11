Menu
Greater China

China’s export growth beats expectations

The improved figure likely benefited from exporters ‘front-loading’ their products and a particularly poor period a year prior, however
  • Experts predict that volatility will follow due to the expected imposition of tariffs by major overseas markets

11 Sep 2024
Chinese exporters are rushing goods to the EU and the US ahead of widely expected tariffs

11 Sep 2024

UPDATED: 11 Sep 2024, 8:02 am

August saw Chinese exports surpass market expectations, rising by 8.7 percent year-on-year according to the latest customs data, the South China Morning Post reports

That was almost two percent better than July’s 7 percent year-on-year increase, and above the 7.04 percent rise forecast by Chinese financial data provider Wind.

However, experts warned that shipments could face increased volatility due to front-loading. This is the practice of shipping goods earlier than usual to avoid potential future disruptions, such as the expected imposition of tariffs on a wide range of Chinese products by the US and European Union.

The growth figure was also likely to have benefitted from August 2023 being a very low base figure, as exports contracted by 8.8 percent during that period.

Imports, meanwhile, were up by just 0.5 per cent from a year earlier – significantly less than the 7.2 per cent growth seen in July.

China’s trade surplus in August stood at US$91.02 billion, compared with US$84.65 billion the month prior.

