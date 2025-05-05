Chinese e-commerce platforms surge in the US market amid trade tensions

Chinese e-commerce platforms are rapidly gaining traction among US consumers, driven in part by recent tariff hikes imposed by the US government. Marketplaces such as DHgate and Taobao are seeing significant download numbers in the United States, with DHgate even reaching the second spot on the Apple App Store, according to a report in China Daily.

The surge is attributed to a combination of competitive pricing, wide product availability, and Chinese suppliers leveraging social media like TikTok to market their goods directly to American buyers.

Industry experts suggest that the demand for affordable, high-quality products has made Chinese e-retailers an attractive option for consumers facing rising inflation. Additionally, the strong manufacturing capabilities and efficient supply chains in China enable these platforms to offer competitive pricing. The growth of these platforms also reflects China’s overall strength in manufacturing and its expanding role in global e-commerce, China Daily says.

[See more: US retail giants like Walmart will bear some costs of Trump’s tariffs, report says]

However, the recent changes in US trade policies, including the end of duty-free de minimis treatment for low-value imports and increased tariffs on shipments from China, pose challenges.

To counter these, Chinese cross-border retailers are being advised to invest in overseas warehousing, expand into diverse markets, and improve logistics and delivery efficiency. Some platforms, like Temu, are already adapting by adding US-based sellers to expedite shipping. Companies like PDD Holdings are also investing heavily to support their Chinese merchants as they navigate these challenges.

The shifting trade landscape is not only affecting consumer shopping habits but also impacting the global e-commerce industry. While the increased tariffs could reduce supply and choices for US consumers, they are also pushing Chinese retailers to become more resilient and diversified in their global strategies, according to China Daily.

This article was drafted by AI before being reviewed by an editor