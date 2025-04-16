Beijing suspends Boeing imports due to trade war: Bloomberg

The central government has ordered the country’s airlines to halt deliveries of Boeing jets and American-made aircraft equipment in retaliation against the US’ aggressive trade war, multiple news outlets have reported, naming Bloomberg as their source.

The move follows US President Donald Trump’s imposition of an effective 145 percent tariff rate on most Chinese imports, which Beijing has so far countered with 125 percent levies on all US imports to China along with restrictions on rare earth exports and other measures targeting US companies.

Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines had planned to receive respective deliveries of 45, 53 and 81 Boeing planes between 2025 and 2027. Even if the reported suspension was not in place, Trump’s tariffs would make the US-made aircraft far more expensive than competing models from Airbus and the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

[See more: President Xi Jinping embarks on a Southeast Asian tour amid US tariff chaos]

Ten Boeing planes were reportedly being prepared for export to China before the latest tariff hike came into effect. Sources told Bloomberg that some of them may still be allowed to enter the country, depending on the status of their delivery paperwork and payments.

Analysts said that a short-term halt on deliveries to China won’t have a major impact on Boeing, as the company could redirect its jets to other markets. They also argued that Chinese airlines could face difficulties supporting their fleets without components usually sourced from the US.

Bank of America analyst Ron Epstein told clients that COMAC’s C919 programme would be “halted or dead” if China stopped buying parts from the US. However, Beijing is reportedly considering ways to assist the country’s airlines currently leasing Boeing jets and facing higher costs due to the unpredictable tariff war.