The Zhuhai car attacker has been executed

The man convicted of killing 35 people and injuring dozens in last November’s car attack in Zhuhai has been executed.

The BBC reports that Fan Weiqiu, 62, was executed on Monday following a death sentence handed down on 17 December.

Fan’s attack took place on 11 November and prompted agonised soul searching across China, which has been suffering from a spate of public violence – mostly stabbings – in recent years.

Claiming to be angered by an unfavourable divorce settlement, Fan ploughed his vehicle into a crowd outside the Zhuhai Sports Centre – located only a few kilometres away from downtown Macao – and was found at the scene with self-inflicted injuries.

In the wake of the attack, President Xi Jinping urged local authorities to “take lessons” and work to improve the handling of civil disputes.

Guangdong’s party secretary, Huang Kunming, also stressed the need to “nip the problem” of so-called lone-wolf attacks “in the bud,” and prevent root causes, calling for more help for those who were struggling economically.