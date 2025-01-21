Menu
The Zhuhai car attacker has been executed

Fan Weiqiu, 62, was convicted of ramming his car into a crowd in Zhuhai last November, killing 35 and injuring more than 40 people
  • The tragedy prompted calls for greater action against so-called ‘lone wolf’ attacks that have become more common in China in recent years

21 Jan 2025
Guangdong’s party secretary, Huang Kunming (centre), said better crowd management and security were needed in the wake of last November’s attack in Zhuhai – Photo by Xinhua

21 Jan 2025

The man convicted of killing 35 people and injuring dozens in last November’s car attack in Zhuhai has been executed.

The BBC reports that Fan Weiqiu, 62, was executed on Monday following a death sentence handed down on 17 December.

Fan’s attack took place on 11 November and prompted agonised soul searching across China, which has been suffering from a spate of public violence – mostly stabbings – in recent years.

[See more: Mourners light candles as President Xi calls for lessons to be learned from Zhuhai]

Claiming to be angered by an unfavourable divorce settlement, Fan ploughed his vehicle into a crowd outside the Zhuhai Sports Centre – located only a few kilometres away from downtown Macao – and was found at the scene with self-inflicted injuries.

In the wake of the attack, President Xi Jinping urged local authorities to “take lessons” and work to improve the handling of civil disputes.

Guangdong’s party secretary, Huang Kunming, also stressed the need to “nip the problem” of so-called lone-wolf attacks “in the bud,” and prevent root causes, calling for more help for those who were struggling economically.

