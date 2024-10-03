Shenzhen has opened a new university for science and technology

Shenzhen inaugurated its newest university – the Shenzhen University of Advanced Technology (SUAT) – during a ceremony held last Sunday at the institution’s campus in the Guangming district.

According to multiple media reports, the event was attended by over 800 guests, including the director-general of Guangdong’s education department, Feng Wei, who said that SUAT would cultivate top talent and contribute to China’s growth socially and economically.

During his address, the university’s president, Fan Jianping, said that the school would complement and work together with its partner, the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT), which is affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

The collaboration is expected to give SUAT an edge over other young universities, as it can draw upon the nearly two decades of experience from SIAT, whose institutions have received research grants worth 20 billion yuan, in addition to submitting over 15,000 patent applications.

Regarding his vision for the university, Fan noted in an earlier interview that “SUAT plans to become a top university in science and technology in China within 10 years and a world-class university in science and engineering within 20 years.”

His remarks come amid expert predictions that China will overtake the US in advanced manufacturing by 2035, and as the country invests vast sums in chip making and other sophisticated technologies.

Development of the university can be traced back to 2018, with the project – a collaboration effort between the Shenzhen government and CAS – costing 5 billion yuan.

SUAT is among the various higher education institutions that Shenzhen has established in recent years. Others include the Shenzhen Institute of Design and Innovation and the Shenzhen Conservatory of Music. The Shenzhen Ocean University is also currently in the works, with a completion date slated for 2026.