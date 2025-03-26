Menu
You can now use your MPass-China T-Union mCard on Hong Kong’s subway system

The relatively new card, which already works on public transport in much of the mainland, has expanded its reach into Hong Kong
  • The mCard reflects increasing integration across the Greater Bay Area, according to chairman and CEO of Macau Pass Sun Ho

27 Mar 2025
Commuters throng Hong Kong’s Central station. The proliferation of commonly accepted payment systems has been seen as an indication of the growing assimilation of the GBA’s transport networks

UPDATED: 27 Mar 2025, 7:59 am

Macau Pass-China T-Union mCards are now being accepted for payments of rides on Hong Hong’s Mass Transit Railway (MTR) system, China Daily reports

Since 22 March, mCard holders have been able to skip queues at ticket machines and tap into the neighbouring SAR’s subway service directly. The mCard requires a minimum balance of 50 yuan (about 55 patacas) to work.

The mCard reflects increasing integration and interconnectivity across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, according to chairman and CEO of Macau Pass Sun Ho. He has previously described it as part of the company’s “mission to promote smart city construction.”

[See more: Macau Pass has a new transport card that works in over 300 Chinese cities]

Launched in December last year, the mCard works across more than 300 mainland Chinese cities wherever China T-union payments are supported. It can also be used in Macao to pay for services in restaurants and shops. 

Hong Kong has released a similar card – the Octopus-China T-Union Card – which functions in much the same way as its Macao counterpart. 

Alibaba Group subsidiary AGTech acquired Macau Pass for HK$778 million (US$99.6 million) in 2022. Following the acquisition, Macau Pass’ head of international business development, Charlie Zhang, said there were plans to further expand the service globally and “to add more countries to make it more convenient for tourists” to use the platform, “both inbound and outbound.” 

