You can now use your MPass-China T-Union mCard on Hong Kong’s subway system

Macau Pass-China T-Union mCards are now being accepted for payments of rides on Hong Hong’s Mass Transit Railway (MTR) system, China Daily reports.

Since 22 March, mCard holders have been able to skip queues at ticket machines and tap into the neighbouring SAR’s subway service directly. The mCard requires a minimum balance of 50 yuan (about 55 patacas) to work.

The mCard reflects increasing integration and interconnectivity across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, according to chairman and CEO of Macau Pass Sun Ho. He has previously described it as part of the company’s “mission to promote smart city construction.”

Launched in December last year, the mCard works across more than 300 mainland Chinese cities wherever China T-union payments are supported. It can also be used in Macao to pay for services in restaurants and shops.

Hong Kong has released a similar card – the Octopus-China T-Union Card – which functions in much the same way as its Macao counterpart.

Alibaba Group subsidiary AGTech acquired Macau Pass for HK$778 million (US$99.6 million) in 2022. Following the acquisition, Macau Pass’ head of international business development, Charlie Zhang, said there were plans to further expand the service globally and “to add more countries to make it more convenient for tourists” to use the platform, “both inbound and outbound.”