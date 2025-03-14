Zhuhai is spending 500 million yuan on redeveloping the Gongbei Port area 

The Zhuhai government has announced that it intends to invest 500 million yuan (US$69 million) into phase 1 of a plan that will see the facilities within and around Gongbei Port overhauled over the next two years.

According to the government’s 2025 plan for the Xiangzhou district, the refurbishment project will cover areas such as Gongbei Port, Gongbei bus station, the Gongbei Underground Shopping Plaza and Zhuhai Railway Station.

The Gongbei Market, restaurants, hotels and other service facilities that are in operation will be part of the initiative, with the authorities pointing out that the work will mainly involve constructing residential buildings, hotels and office spaces and infrastructure relating to cultural tourism.

Meanwhile, Zhuhai will also be enhancing the transport network around Hengqin, with a number of construction and modification projects, including one linking the Heibaimian Jiangjun Mountain Tunnel with the Hengqin Tunnel, which is expected to cost 2.05 billion yuan (US$283 million)

The city has allocated 12.73 billion yuan (US$1.76 billion) to 22 projects that include the building of over 57 kilometres of roads and bridges. This year alone, the total infrastructural investment will amount to 1.29 billion yuan (US$265 million).

Other major infrastructural works include 11 water and environmental projects worth 6.12 billion yuan (US$845 million).

Overall, the 2025 investment plan for Xiangzhou district features 144 projects that have a cumulative value of 32.9 billion yuan (US$4.55 billion). 4.1 billion yuan (US$566.47 million) will be spent over the course of this year.