The Huangmaohai link opens tomorrow, slashing travel time between Zhuhai and Jiangmen 

The Huangmaohai Sea-crossing Channel – a roughly 31-kilometre road and bridge network running between Zhuhai and Jiangmen – will be opening to traffic tomorrow at 3 pm, according to a statement from Guangdong’s Department of Transport.

The new crossing, which consists of a dual carriageway with six lanes, and a cross-sea section measuring some 14 kilometres, is expected to reduce the commute between Zhuhai and Jiangmen from 1 hour to around 30 minutes.

During the initial phase of its opening, the link will not charge a toll. The authorities said details about fees and charges will be announced at a later time.

Construction of the system began in June 2020, with the budget totalling 13 billion yuan. When the project was completed on 19 June, it became the world’s biggest three-tower, cable-stayed highway bridge.

Key components of the road and bridge system include the Huangmaohai Bridge and Gaolan Port Bridge, as well as two tunnels through Xiangshan Mountain and Shishan Mountain, and four interchanges.

Vehicles on the bridge will be able to drive at a speed of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

The Huangmaohai Sea-crossing Channel is just one of the mega infrastructure projects that aim to boost connectivity with the Greater Bay Area (GBA). Other similar projects include the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, the Nansha Bridge and the Humen Bridge.

Apart from the various cross-sea links, Chinese authorities have also sought to improve travel within the GBA by extending railway lines, as well as strengthening port infrastructure. All of this is part of a broader goal to allow for a “one-hour living circle” between the major GBA cities.