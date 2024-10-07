Zhuhai sets a new bridge record

The Zhuhai port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) saw a notable surge in traffic on Saturday, with over 20,000 vehicles crossing in both directions.

According to the China Daily, the figure is a new daily record for the port. Official statistics also show that more than 20 million passengers have used the Zhuhai port of the bridge so far this year, surpassing the total number for the entire previous year

The HZMB border inspection station said that roughly 453,000 passengers and 93,000 vehicles used the Zhuhai port from Tuesday to Saturday – marking the first five days of the week-long National Day holiday.

The figures represent increases of more than 34 percent and over 56 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Notably, vehicles registered in Macao and Hong Kong exceeded 56,000, reflecting a substantial 73 percent rise year-on-year. The surge comes as residents increasingly travel to mainland cities on weekends and during major holidays, causing problems for retailers and restaurateurs in both SARs.

Spanning 55 kilometres, the HZMB was inaugurated in 2018 and connects Hong Kong, Macao, and Zhuhai in Guangdong province. It is the longest bridge-and-tunnel sea crossing in the world.