New Shenzhen-Hong Kong checkpoints are in the pipeline

With traffic between Hong Kong and Shenzhen gaining momentum, Shenzhen authorities say they’ll be adding two new checkpoints, China Daily reports.

The new checkpoints will be located at industrial and technology zones in Qianhai and Hetao. While a timeline has not been made public for the checkpoints’ construction, they will bring the total number of Hong Kong-mainland land crossings up to eight.

According to the director of Shenzhen’s Office of Port Entry and Exit, Liu Weixiang, the two new locations have been chosen to support collaborative projects between Hong Kong and the mainland.

More than 2,000 people working in the Hetao zone currently commute between the SAR and Shenzhen, China Daily reported. Many Hong Kong residents also make regular trips across the border to shop in the comparatively cheap mainland.

Liu noted that Shenzhen, the largest city in Guangdong province, sees more cross-border traffic than anywhere else in mainland China.

Between January and 4 August this year, Shenzhen’s border crossings recorded more than 134 million inbound and outbound trips, according to official statistics.