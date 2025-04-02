Menu
Hong Kong retail sales dropped 13 percent in February

Such a sizeable year-on-year decline was in part due Lunar New Year’s timing, but further contractions are likely to follow, according to analysts
  • The city’s property market remains sluggish and tourism is performing worse than expected, signalling challenging times ahead for Macao’s sister SAR

03 Apr 2025
Shop spaces for rent in Hong Kong. Like Macao’s, the city’s retail scene is facing multiple headwinds – Photo by Yung Chi Wai Derek

UPDATED: 03 Apr 2025, 8:33 am

Retailers aren’t just struggling in Macao: Hong Kong’s retail sector saw sales falling for the twelfth month straight in February. Provisional official figures showed HK$29.4 billion (US$3.8 billion) worth of sales for the month, down 13 percent year-on-year, the South China Morning Post reported.

January, meanwhile, saw a year-on-year decline of 3.1 percent. A government spokesman said that Lunar New Year’s earlier arrival this year had exacerbated February’s poor performance when compared with the same month in 2024.

However, Gary Ng Cheuk-yan, a senior economist at Natixis Corporate and Investment Bank, told the Post that further contractions were likely across 2025. “The structural change in the consumption pattern of mainland Chinese tourists, the fading confidence of the local middle class and the persisting trend of outbound tourism will continue to limit the recovery,” he said. 

[See more: Hong Kong’s new budget seeks to slash its deficit and drive growth]

March’s figures should show an improvement thanks to mega-events like the Hong Kong Sevens and Art Basel, according to one analyst spoken to by the Post

Nonetheless, Hong Kong’s retail scene suffers from many of the same long term issues plaguing Macao’s. Rents and costs are high. At the same time, locals are heading north to shop in mainland Chinese cities like Shenzhen, where prices can be less than half of what is charged in Hong Kong. Shenzhen can also be reached in as little as 15 minutes from downtown Hong Kong by high-speed rail.

Meanwhile, mainland Chinese tourists – Hong Kong’s biggest market – are spending less. Thanks to improved transport links, many are also visiting just for the day, instead of spending money on hotels.

