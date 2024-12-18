Hong Kong’s leader John Lee promises closer ties with Macao

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee has said he expects the two SARs to tighten their relationship in the future, and that both would contribute more to China’s advancement, China Daily reports.

In a statement published yesterday, ahead of the Macao SAR’s 25th anniversary, Lee noted that “One Country, Two Systems” – the political formula that underpins the SARs’ relationship with the central government – had enabled both Macao and Hong Kong to participate in the massive mainland market while simultaneously helping the nation connect with the global community.

He added that Macao and Hong Kong, as core cities of the Greater Bay Area (GBA), were jointly driving the connurbation’s development through leveraging their unique yet complementary strengths.

[See more: New CEPA opens up significant opportunities in the mainland]

Hong Kong’s top official also hailed his incoming counterpart, Chief Executive-elect Sam Hou Fai, as a leader who would guide Macao to new levels of achievement.

Lee is leading a delegation from Hong Kong to Macao today, and will be here to celebrate the SAR’s anniversary on Friday.

President Xi Jinping meanwhile landed in Macao yesterday afternoon on this third visit as president. While here, he will attend a gathering to mark the anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR and officiate at the inauguration ceremony of Macao’s incoming administration.